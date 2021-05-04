Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has announced a partnership with Telkom Kenya, dubbed Omoka Vinoma, that will see Telkom pre-paid subscribers get access to 100% cashback on Standard Chartered current account transactions. The partnership will present a proposition to Telkom pre-paid Mobile customers upon purchasing a preferential data bundle.

In the new proposition, a Telkom customer will get 30 GB of mobile data for Ksh. 1,200. The offer will give the Telkom customer access to 100% cashback on all transactions for a period of 3 months, when they open a Current Account from Standard Chartered Bank, as well as a one-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription with access to premium streaming content. This bundle also presents the customer with access to 4 free rides a month with a value of up to Ksh. 260 each, from ride-hailing app, Bolt. Standard Chartered will reimburse transaction costs incurred by the customers during the 3-month campaign that ends on 31st July, 2021.

The 30 GB mobile data bundle, which is exclusive to the Kenyan Market, can be purchased via Telkom Kenya’s USSD *544#.

Commenting on the partnership, Eric Achola, Director for Marketing at Telkom, said, “Telkom is focused on bringing much-needed innovative products and solutions to the Kenyan market. Consumers are currently on the hunt for the next best competitive proposition that will give them more value. Our partnership with the Standard Chartered Bank, will see us address our customers’ Communication, Financial and Entertainment needs during this period.”

Telkom’s Mobile Data will give customers access to high-touch banking experiences that are reflective of service delivery within Standard Chartered’s traditional brick-and-mortar branches. The bundle will give a Telkom customer access to a digital bank branch in the palm of their hand. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a major shift to virtual banking, with customers increasingly adjusting to the benefits of convenience inherent in mobile banking.

Edith Chumba Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Kenya and EA, said, “Our research on Kenyan youths reflected that most interact with and prefer using digital products and services on a daily. This has further been escalated by the rapid growth of the digital economy since the onset of the pandemic. Remote working and schooling have now become the norm and there has been a greater uptake of online shopping and entertainment.”

“Showmax Pro Mobile subscribers have access to everything on Showmax as well as live sport, from SuperSport including Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and DStv Premiership games. It’s great value for money and we’re proud to partner with Telkom to give its customers access to the best streaming content in Africa via the Showmax mobile app,” said Stephen Riome, Chief Expansion Officer at Multichoice Connected Video.

Standard Chartered has significantly invested in digital banking tools and systems, a move that has seen the SC Mobile platform deliver more than 52% of all service requests. 50% of all bank service requests come through the bank’s digital channel.