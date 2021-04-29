Shares

Retail store Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has opened another store at the Garden City Mall, its second branch along the Nairobi-Thika highway.

The new store, which is open to the public, will operate as a Carrefour Market, with a focus on stocking a wide range of food items and selected non-food items alongside small electrical appliances.

Customers living close to the mall can now access Carrefour’s WhatsApp ordering service to shop online and get their orders delivered to them. In a further move to provide exceptional value and create tech-driven experiences for customers, Carrefour’s Click and Collect service, also accessed via WhatsApp, will be available from the new Garden City Mall location. Through Click and Collect, customers gain the flexibility and convenience of shopping online and deciding when to collect their order at a time that suits their schedule.

Speaking on the new opening, Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the customer experience and bring Carrefour value to more in the community. We also know that with busy schedules, customers seek convenience now more than ever before. That’s precisely what we offer with the opening of our new Garden City Mall location, a community store at the heart of it all where customer can get all the essentials, effortlessly.”

Supporting the prosperity of the community, the Garden City Mall store will create both direct and indirect job opportunities for Kenyans by employing 100 people. Additionally, the store presents new opportunities for local suppliers, producers, and farmers to forge partnerships and be part of Carrefour’s supply chain, in a boost for economic growth.