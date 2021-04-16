Shares

Safaricom and the Nakuru County Government have partnered to improve health services for over 100,000 people through an integrated electronic medical records program named Afya Moja.

Afya Moja is a simple, mobile based digital health passport that receives and securely stores patient information. It allows users to access a copy of their own health information and the ability to share it with trusted health providers. It allows doctors, upon consent, to have access to patients’ medical backgrounds and respond effectively to their needs.

“What we aim to do through Afya Moja, is to make patient medical records portable so that patients and healthcare workers can access them any time they need them. We will be focusing on diabetes patients during the initial stages of this pilot as we move on to other patients with other chronic diseases,” said Steve Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs, Safaricom.

Eight hospitals will benefit from this partnership including

PGH Nakuru Level 5 Hospital Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Molo Sub-County Hospital Keringet Sub-County Hospital Soin-Mogotio Sub-County Hospital Kiptangwany Health Centre Mirugi Kariuki Sub-County Hospital Gilgil Health Centre

“Mobile as an enabler for health is still largely untapped. Challenges with patient identification remain across the ecosystem with difficulty linking patients to information. Despite increased digitization of patient information, interoperability of systems is very difficult to achieve so information remains siloed sometimes even within the same facility. Afya Moja aims to address this challenge,” said Steven Wanyee, Director of Biomedical Informatics, IntelliSOFT Consulting Limited.

The Afya Moja program will be rolled out in different counties in the coming months, leading to a full adoption countrywide. Safaricom will provide the technology platform to enable patients access their health records and medical backgrounds through their mobile phones.

Safaricom partnered with Savannah Informatics Limited and IntelliSOFT Consulting Limited in the creation of the platform.

Last year Safaricom was included in the 2020 Fortune Change the World List for its role in transforming how people in Kenya are paying for and accessing healthcare through M-TIBA which is a partnership with CarePay and PharmAccess.

M-TIBA has over 4 million users, enabling people to save, send, receive and pay for medical treatment through a mobile health wallet on their phone. The solution has previously won the shared value category at the 2017 Loeries Awards and received the FT/IFC Transformational Business Award in Sustainable Development.