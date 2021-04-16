Shares

The rainy season is upon us which means there’s a higher chance of experiencing car problems and accidents on the road. Driving in such conditions is one of the most challenging things for a driver. Therefore, it’s necessary to take extra precautions in order to avoid getting into an accident or stalling your car.

Here are some important things you should know before driving in the rain.

1.Avoid Pools Of Water

Driving through a pool of water could make you lose traction causing you to skid and swerve. You can also splash other motorists on the road, impairing their vision. Take a cautious approach when you notice places where water has gathered. Drive around the area ensuring that you don’t put other drivers at risk or reduce your speed and drive carefully over the puddle. If your car loses control, take your foot off the accelerator and steer in the direction that the front of your car needs to go.

2. Use Your Wipers, Headlights And Hazards

Before driving in the rain, ensure that your wipers, headlights, and indicators are working well. You’ll need them to either warn other motorists or improve visibility on the road. If it’s raining heavily, keep the wipers turned on at higher speeds and the headlights brighter. Turn on your hazards to alert other motorists if you’re not confident about driving in the rain.

3. Check Your Car Tyres

You should drive on top-notch tires at all times but it’s more important to check your tyre conditions during the rainy season. Worn out tires could lead to a serious accident as it reduces the car’s grip on the road. Check whether the tread wear indicators are sticking out of the treads as this means your tires are worn out and you shouldn’t drive your car in this condition.

4. Keep A Safe Distance From Other Vehicles

It’s more difficult to stop your car in wet conditions. Therefore, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles ensures that you don’t ram them from the back. You can also easily avoid any accidents that happen in front of you if you keep your distance. Generally, you should stay at a distance that allows you enough time to react.

5. Avoid Being Over-Confident

If you drive an SUV or a heavy car, you have a better chance of making it out of a pool of water or muddy road. However, you can still get stuck so don’t attempt to drive on bad road conditions simply because your car can handle it. Take the same precautionary measures as other motorists to reduce your chances of putting yourself and others in danger.

6. Slow Down

It’s easier to have control when driving slowly. The faster you go, the harder it is for your car tyres to maintain traction. Therefore, when it starts raining, reduce your speed. Try to drive slower than you normally would or adhere to the speed limits. You should also avoid heavy braking as this could make you skid.

7. Defog The Windshield

The windshield becomes foggy due to limited ventilation and heat in the car. This could limit the driver’s vision thus increasing the chances of causing an accident. If you notice your windshield is becoming foggy, turn on the air conditioner to remove moisture in the cabin. You can also keep a cloth in the car to manually wipe the windshield in case the AC doesn’t work.

8. Pay Attention

Reduce any kind of distraction when driving in the rain. Whether you’re an experienced driver or a new one, driving in the rain is difficult. Therefore, you need to pay full attention to the road. Don’t use your phone, reduce your speaker volume and avoid engaging in unnecessary conversation with other passengers.

9. Watch Out For Debris

Debris such as tree branches, trash, and road kills could damage your car or make you lose control. When you’re driving in the rain, keep your eyes out for such things on the road. Avoid fallen electricity posts at all costs as this could be extremely dangerous to drive over. When you notice any debris, turn on your hazards to alert other motorists and maneuver around it cautiously.

10. Postpone Your Trip

Postpone your trip if it’s not necessary for you to leave especially during a heavy pour. Additionally, if you’re a new driver, you should avoid driving in rainy weather until you feel confident being on the road. This saves you the hassle of driving in the rain. It could also save you from any impending danger. However, if you must drive, wait until the weather improves or leave before it worsens.