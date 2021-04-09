Shares

On-demand delivery platform, Glovo, has announced that it will be reducing its service charges to make it more affordable for users to order their favourite meals and groceries. This will involve the minimum delivery fee for food going down by 50% while that of groceries dropping by 18%.

The price reduction comes at a time when Kenyans have been put on lockdown following the surge in COVID-19 infections. This act of kindness has been seen as a welcome gesture for many Kenyans who are struggling financially.

“We have dropped our delivery fees to make it more affordable to order your favourite meals and groceries. Our minimum delivery fee for Food is 50% less starting from Ksh. 50 down from Ksh. 100, and 18% less for Groceries starting from Ksh. 165 down from Ksh. 200,” read part of a statement by Glovo.

This news comes about a few months after the company began testing its new Glovo Prime service. Glovo Prime is a subscription service that enables users to pay a monthly fee and get unlimited free deliveries throughout the month. The service can be activated directly from the Glovo app.

To access Glovo Prime services, do the following

1. Download (for free) Glovo from Google Play or the App Store and create an account.

2. Open the app to see what you can order in your area.

3. Choose a predefined category, use the Anything button or search directly for a product in the search bar.

4. Once you have placed your order, you can see what stage it is in, and after the courier has picked it up, you can track it in real-time until it reaches you.

5. On the email used to create your account, you will receive the order confirmation.

6. During delivery you can contact the Glovo rider for questions or information.

7. You can pay by card directly in the application, cash and mobile money on delivery.

8. Give a rating after each order to both the store/restaurant you ordered from and the rider.

9. After completing the order, you will find the delivery confirmation and delivery details by e-mail.