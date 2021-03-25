Shares

Cricket T20 competition, Dafabet African Premier League (APL), is slated to happen at the Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi. The competition will run from March 25 to April 10 and will feature 33 live matches.

The League will be shown exclusively to UK viewers through sports broadcasting platform Recast. Viewers outside the UK can catch the live match on YouTube and Facebook Live from the comfort of their homes on Madgoat TV, a premier full HD online sports and entertainment broadcasting channel in Kenya.

The annual competition will prove a showcase for the best emerging talent in Kenyan cricket, with T20 specialists from other African nations, also taking part. It will also provide more cricket action for UK fans following the conclusion of the England vs India test series, and fit neatly around T20 matches between the two countries.

Listed below are the teams contesting in the League

Mombasa Rhinos

Eldoret Elephants

Nairobi Lions

Kisumu Pythons

Nakuru Leopards

Thika Hippos

The APL is run by the NPCA (Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association) in partnership with India-based production company Dreamcatchers.

Commenting on the competition, Puneet Gautam, Dreamcatchers Director, said, “This is a tremendous story for the APL. It is a privilege to be the first, full tournament, broadcast live by Recast. The team at Dreamcatchers are excited to join Recast, which we believe is the perfect platform to give a UK audience direct, unrestricted, and affordable access, to watch the inaugural APL. This is a partnership that extends far beyond the inaugural event. We are very much looking forward to working together to grow the League and build a fanbase both here in Africa and across other markets.”

Andy Meikle, Founder, and CEO at Recast said, “The APL is an exciting competition with both ambitious plans and significant potential, we’re therefore delighted to bring it exclusively to a cricket-loving, UK-wide audience.

Viewers that watch the APL matches on Recast will be entered into a draw for a chance to win digital moments from the series. These include the first ball, first boundary, and first wicket. The draw will be authenticated with a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The League will be organized and played as per the international rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and NPCA will appoint all officiating personnel for the League. NPCA is the Affiliate of Cricket Kenya, responsible for cricketing activities in The city of Nairobi.

As cautionary measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, there shall be no in-person spectators at the matches.