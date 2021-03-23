Shares

Dreamcatchers Films has been given the green light to host the African Premier League cricket tournament, by the Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA). This includes rights to the ground event, marketing, TV and Digital Broadcasting, Sponsorship, Production, and all other sales rights.

African Premier League cricket tournament in Kenya is held under the patronage of the Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) to promote growth and development of cricket sport in Kenya. NPCA is the Affiliate of Cricket Kenya, responsible for cricketing activities in the City of Nairobi. The tournament will start on 25th March and end on 10th April, at the International Cricket Council-accredited Ruaraka Sports Club.

Six teams will participate in the tournament and battle for the honors to be Kenya’s African Premier League National Cricket Champions 2021.

The participating teams in the competition include

Nairobi Lions

Thika Hippos

Eldoret Elephants

Nakuru Leopards

Mombasa Rhinos

Kisumu Pythons.

The African Premier League cricket tournament aims to showcase local talent to the world of cricket with over 150 million live-streaming global audiences.

The tournament will be organized and played as per the international rules set by the sport’s governing body. An Anti-Corruption team will be appointed to ensure the integrity of the tournament. They will report directly to the Association. In compliance with COVID-19 health protocols, there shall be no in-person spectators at the matches.

The African Premier League has also contracted some players from NPCA who will take part in the cricket tournament. The Association will also appoint officiating personnel for the League.