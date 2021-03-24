Shares

Digital and transit advertising firm, Digital Mara, has partnered with Kenya Railways to unveil fresh branding on the services offered by Kenya Railways. Brands, advertisers and passengers travelling on the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Commuter Rail will experience new branding on products.

Digital Mara recently rebranded from OOH advertising. The company has been instrumental in pioneering key advertising milestones such as the installations of transit advertising and free access Wi-Fi points.

According to Digital Mara’s Operations Director Anthony Stow, the partnership is designed to increase revenues for Kenya Railways. This will be achieved from the digital advertising segment, which is growing by about 11% globally.

“The rail network offers an excellent opportunity for brands. Our fresh new brand image as Digital Mara, illustrates our Kenyan spirit and lends more energy to the digital advertising solution which we have been providing to Kenya Railways since 2019. We are working in partnership with LG Electronics for the screens on the rail network and the one at KBC. We have also partnered with Huawei on some of the Wi-Fi solutions that we offer,” said Mr. Stow.

Digital Mara recently launched a free Wi-Fi service at the Kenya Railways Nairobi Central Station as part of the new phases of development it is undertaking on the Kenya Rail platform.

“Kenyans are world-famous for their innovation around digital solutions and we have seen demand for these solutions. Brands want to be where the people are and modern lifestyles are determined by digital solutions and data analytics. As Digital Mara, we are offering the platform that brings the modern digital experience,” added Mr. Stow.

Kenya Railways Acting General Manager Business and Operations, Milly Omido, said, “Kenya Railways has set ambitious goals in line with the Government’s vision which we aim to deliver and surpass. Why did we start this journey? Firstly, to generate revenue for Kenya Rail, but more importantly to bring life to the stations helping us to highlight alternative transport for commuters travelling across Nairobi and our growing network across Kenya.”

Digital Mara is the exclusive digital advertising partner for Kenya Railways.