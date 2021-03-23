Shares

On-demand mobile platform, Bolt, has partnered with Flourish Ventures, a global fintech venture capital firm, to host a webinar on Women and the Gig Economy. The webinar, is aimed at highlighting opportunities that the gig economy presents to women. It will be held on Thursday, 25th March, 2021.

The webinar, themed Women in the gig economy: Opportunities and Challenges, will seek to celebrate women in the gig economy. It will highlight the opportunities while also addressing specific challenges that women face in joining the gig sector.

The webinar will feature Hillary Miller-Wise, Efayomi Carr, Dr Jane Munga a Policy Expert at the Ministry of ICT and Naomi Wanjiru, a media owner and women empowerment advocate.

Speaking about the webinar, Hillary Miller-Wise, the Africa Regional Director at Bolt Food, said, “The Gig economy is a real driver for transformation across Africa in terms of providing new streams of revenue generation. It does present women with a good opportunity to earn a living on their own terms and with flexible hours. This discussion is therefore a prime opportunity to further unlock new opportunities and avenues around this very pertinent issue for Africa.

Efayomi Carr, Principal at Flourish Ventures, stated, “The insights that we shall share during the engagement will point us in the right direction in our journey towards including more women in the gig economy in Africa,” he added.

Moderating the webinar will be TerryAnne Chebet, a former media and communications practitioner, and founder and CEO of Keyara Botanicals. She will share her insights on how she has managed to earn a living in the gig economy through her digital presence and profile.