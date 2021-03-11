Shares

Applications for the 11th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East are officially open. Interested applicants have until 4th June 2021 to submit their projects on the website.

The Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa has been awarded for innovative projects that have a positive societal impact in Africa and the Middle East. Through this prize, Orange seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of Africa, support social and environmental innovation and encourage entrepreneurship.

The competition includes two stages; first, a local phase that takes place between March and June in the 17 Orange subsidiaries. The countries then each choose three prizewinners. During the second phase, the winners from each country compete with each other. An international jury consisting of representatives of the Orange start-up ecosystem then meet to decide on the international POESAM prizewinners.

In 2021, in addition to the International Grand Prize which rewards three prizewinners with prizes of between Ksh. 1,311,973 (€10,000) and Ksh. 3,280,180 (€25,000). In 2020, Orange launched the International Women’s Prize with a value of Ksh. 2,624,194 (€20,000), sponsored by the Orange Group Diversity and Inclusion Department. This prize will either go to a woman, or to a project offering a technological solution to improve the living conditions of women.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa, noted, “Africa is undergoing major changes; rapid population growth, accelerating urbanization, technological breakthroughs in mobile communication and mobile financial services.”

Since 2011, POESAM has already sponsored 36 projects which have shared the sum of Ksh. 72,819,990 (€555,000) and 87 people have benefited from coaching and mentoring offered by Orange and its partners. Through these prizes, Orange has restated its commitment to entrepreneurs who have a positive impact in Africa and the Middle East.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East. It provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.