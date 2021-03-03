Shares

Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) has commissioned a rainwater harvesting system at Westlands Primary School in Nairobi. The water harvesting system was installed using MRM’s products, which are designed to maximize water harvesting from roofs for homes and institutions.

Westlands Primary School has over 1,400 pupils and about 50 teachers and non-teaching staff. This new installation will reduce the school’s reliance on metered water and reduce its consumption by as much as 50%. This will save the school from the perennial problems of unreliable and costly water supply.

Speaking at the school in Westlands, MRM CEO Andrew Heycott said, “MRM has over the years continually innovated and pioneered new products and solutions to become the markets ultimate building partner. This will create a hub where consumers can get nearly all building solutions under one roof. With this system, homes and institutions can safely and hygienically harvest rainwater and store it for their daily use.”

MRM’s rainwater harvesting system is made from their Aluzinc Coated Pre-Painted Steel and has a number of advantages. It lasts longer than conventional rainwater harvesting systems and is easy to maintain. The system is less susceptible to areas with high temperature fluctuations and does not crack due to exposure to UV and sunshine.

“As we head to the short rains season, let us take advantage of the abundance of rainwater in Kenya. We encourage everyone present today to consider our system as an essential element for collection and storage of water for sustainable buildings,” added Heycott.

The school project is aligned with MRM’s Core Values of Care for the Communities and Care for the Environment. Last year, the company constructed a 104-bed capacity COVID-19 Isolation Centre valued at Ksh. 25 million in Tigoni Level 4 Hospital. The new centre caters for COVID-19 patients in Kiambu County and its environs.

While acknowledging MRM’s support the School Head Teacher, Mr. Fredrick Otieno said, “Before the intervention by MRM, the school was incurring high water bills but with the RAINGAIN® Water harvesting System, we shall cut down cost of water by up to 50%” The Head Teacher said he looks forward to having all other roofs fitted with the Water harvesting System.