Shares

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has approved 10 new standards, outlining limits for noise emitted from stationary objects in a given environment.

The new standards cover equipment such as air moving devices and specify procedures for calibration (testing), for optimal physical and performance characteristics.

“The adoption of these standards will aid in reducing noise pollution from stationary sources by ensuring that noise levels do not exceed the maximum permissible acoustical limits especially in a manufacturing plant, office premises as well as our houses,” said KEBS Managing Director Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini.

KEBS also approved Non-Destructive Standards which guide training requirements for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Personnel. These standards ensure eligibility for qualification by third-party certification.

“The adoption of NDT personnel standards will be beneficial to Kenya’s’ ambition to be a Regional Designated Centre within East Africa in conjunction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) project,” Mr. Njiraini added.

These new guidelines come after KEBS issued new food safety and hygiene guidelines for all workers in food production and supply chains. The new guidelines were set to help in the continued fight against COVID-19. KEBS also recently issued eleven new standards allowing Kenyan cosmetic products to access regional markets.

The aims and objectives of the Bureau include preparation of standards relating to products, measurements, materials, processes, among others. Promotion of these products at national, regional and international levels, certification of industrial products, assistance in the production of quality goods, improvement of measurement accuracy and circulation of information relating to standards.