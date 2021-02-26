Shares

The deadline for submissions for applications for the Realness Institute and Netflix’s Development Executive Traineeship (DET), has been extended to 7 March 2021. This is a week further from the original deadline of 28th February 2021.

The DET is the Realness Institute’s latest initiative, presented in partnership with Netflix, with the Episodic Lab to train 6 selected trainees. The selected writers will receive a stipend of Ksh. 218,800 (USD 2,000) per month to dedicate 3 months to cover their living expenses as they develop their ideas. The purpose of this traineeship is to foster this integral role and expand this expertise across the continent.

The program was initiated in 2020 in conjunction with the Realness African Screenwriters’ Residency. Producers, Cait Pansegrouw and Ayanda Halimana were part of a group that shadowed the Story Consultants, Selina Ukwuoma and Mmabatho Kau, and contributed to story discussions and one to one sessions with writers. They also had sessions together without the writers, to debrief on the different creative processes and approaches in order to plan the development of each project in the residency.

“It was refreshing to be exposed to different methods of assisting storytellers to find solutions to some problems in their development process. I particularly enjoyed that we were not only exposed to the usual stories told in the country but to have access to filmmakers from other contexts and countries,” said Ayanda Halimana, Script Consultant and DET pilot program participant.

“As a creative producer who is passionate about working closely with writer-directors, it was really meaningful for me to actively track the development journeys of various projects, engage with several creatives at once and be able to share perspectives and techniques with my peers,” said Cait Pansegrouw, Producer and Head of Artistic Operations, Urucu Media and DET pilot program participant.

“The deadline for the Episodic Lab closed with a total of 425 submissions from the three participating countries, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa,” said Asanda Biyana, Project Manager of the Lab.

DET is open to film professionals from all African countries with experience in story development, including story/script consultants, creative producers and commissioning editors.