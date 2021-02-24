Shares

The country has seen a considerably steady economic growth in recent times, and consequently more Kenyans have embraced entrepreneurship and business. With this growth, most growing businesses, in an effort to remain consistent and keep good books, are employing accountants.

All accountants in Kenya acquire training and certifications by doing Certified Public Accounts (CPA) examinations. To be recognized as a Certified Public Accountant, one has to have certificates recognized in Kenya.

Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) is the accredited accounting examination body in Kenya. It has over the years provided globally competitive professionals in Kenya with high accounting standards, which has enabled consistent growth in the finance and banking industry. The exam body has also produced competent qualified accountants, auditors and qualified corporate secretaries.

To register for professional exams in Kenya, one has to go to KASNEB offices in Nairobi at the KASNEB towers on Hospital Road in Upper Hill. The KASNEB offices are accessible by bus number 32 from Kencom at the Nairobi CBD opposite Hilton Hotel. The Documents necessary for successful registration in KASNEB include; KCSE certificate and a copy of KCSE certificate, National ID card or Passport, a copy of the ID and Passport photos.

Registration qualifications for KASNEB exams

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with an aggregate average of at least grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent. Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE) with at least two Principal passes provided that the applicant has credits in Mathematics and English at Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) level or equivalent qualifications. KASNEB technician, diploma or professional examination certificate. A degree from a recognized university. International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination grade C in 6 papers with C in both English and Mathematics. Such other certificates or diplomas as may be approved by KASNEB. Diploma examinations

Registration requirements for diploma exams

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with an aggregate average of at least grade C- (C Minus) or equivalent qualifications. International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination grade D. Any other KASNEB technician or diploma examination certificate.

Registration requirements for Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS)

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with an aggregate average of at least grade D (D Plain) or its equivalent.

Professional Examinations offered by KASNEB in Kenya