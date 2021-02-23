Shares

Techno Brain BPO has been awarded the Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). The Award was handed in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation. Techno Brain BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) ITES is a subsidiary of Techno Brain Group.

The company was the only Impact Sourcing BPO in Africa, alongside Indi Village in India, ECLARO in Philippines, and Career Box, an impact sourcing influencer from South Africa.

The Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) recognizes organizations that intentionally hire and provide career development opportunities to people. These opportunities are often given to people who have limited prospects for sustainable employment.

Techno Brain BPO is one of the pioneers in the industry since 2008 and has grown organically to have a presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia. In 2007, the Kenyan Government named Business Process Outsourcing as one of the 6 economic pillars identified in the Vision 2030 blueprint.

Kenya has been growing as a preferred BPO destination in the world due to progress in IT infrastructure, high literacy level, and strategic placement as an upcoming business hub for Africa.

Accepting the Award, Techno Brain Group CEO Manoj Shanker said, “The Global Impact Sourcing Award is a product of Techno Brain’s vision since its inception, to empower lives and communities across the globe. Receiving this award today is a very proud moment for all of us and reaffirms our commitment to providing training and employment to underprivileged people, especially the ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Techno Brain BPO Director Vinay Subbaramaiah added, “Techno Brain group has been a forerunner in advocating the concept of Impact Sourcing with a clear focus to reduce poverty through digital employment. This award places a huge responsibility on our shoulders to keep providing opportunities for people who otherwise have limited prospects for sustainable employment.”

Techno Brain BPO plans to open up county-based BPO centers. This will reverse the rural-urban migration and create sustainable economies in the counties. In addition to talent development and contributing to the social-economic well-being in the 47 counties in Kenya.