Scangroup has announced that the Board of Directors has suspended the employment of the CEO Mr. Bharat Thakrar and the CFO Mr. Satyabrata Das. The suspension comes to allow for investigation for allegations of gross misconduct and possible offences in their capacities as senior executives and employees of the company.

The Group has delegated authority to an interim COO Mr. Alec Graham to ensure the continued management of the company with the support of the board and senior executives of the company’s subsidiaries. Alec Graham has over 25 years experience in advertising and communications working with various companies in the WPP Group. In due course the board will consider the appointment of an interim CFO for the company.

WPP Scangroup is a subsidiary of WPP and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. It is the largest marketing and communication group operating a multi-agency model across multiple agencies in Sub-Saharan Africa. It includes Advertising Agencies Ogilvy & Mather, SCANAD and JWT; media firms GroupM, Mediacom Africa and Mindshare and digital companies OgilvyOne, Squad Digital and SCANAD Digital. The firm employs over 1,200 people in different parts of the country and has presence in 25 countries in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Cameroon among others.