Shares

The digital nomad lifestyle has been on a steady popularity rise, as remote workers enter a new era of flexible productivity.

A digital nomad is someone who uses telecommunications technologies to live and work in a nomadic manner. Digital nomads often work remotely from foreign countries, coffee shops, public libraries, co-working spaces, or recreational vehicles. Their work involves working online, from smart devices that they can rely on for the nature of their work, such as the Huawei Matebook Xpro.

The Huawei Matebook Xpro is a device structured for flexibility, to boost productivity from any place, anytime. In the Kenyan market, Huawei MateBook Xpro is retailing at Ksh. 250,000 in all Huawei Experience Stores. These stores are located in Sarit Center, Village Market, TRM and Yaya Center.

The device is light, to maximize airline carry-on baggage allowances, hence easy to carry when on transit. The Matebook also comes with a high processing power, perfect for creative tools which require a long-lasting battery.

The Huawei Matebook Xpro is also compatible with suitable Huawei smartphones. The multi-screen collaboration allows digital nomads to control their phone using their notebook. After purchase, the box comes with a Huawei 65 W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Charger Cable, Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

Huawei Matebook Xpro specifications

OS: Windows 10 Home

Screen display

Width – 304 mm

Depth – 217 mm

Height – 14.6 mm

Material: Aluminum alloy

Resolution: 3000 x 2000, 260 PPI

Light sensor: 10-point multi-touch sensitive screen with finger gesture screenshot

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor, 1.6 GHz 4 cores, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Processor, 1.8 GHz 4 cores, Turbo up to 4.9 GHz

Memory: 8 GB / 16 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz

Storage: 512 GB / 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD

Battery: 56 Wh (rated capacity)

Camera: 1 MP recessed camera

Video Recording / Video Chat

Camera Indicator

Colour: Emerald GreenSpace, GrayMystic Silver