Uber has quickly become a great way to be your own boss and make money. With more people embracing digital ways and methods of mobility in the country, Uber has become one of the most used cab services in the country.

Here is what you need to know if you are driving or interested in Uber service.

1. Sign-up online

All you need to get started is an email address and a smartphone. You will just need to fill in some personal information, and you are good to go.

2. Upload your documents

The following documents will be required to be attached upon sign-up.

National identity card (must be over 24 years old).

PSV driving license.

Complete a safety screening (Nairobi and Mombasa).

Complete a Certification session.

Provide a driver profile photo.

Must be a forward-facing, centered photo including the driver’s full face and top of shoulders, with no sunglasses.

Must be a photo only of the driver with no other subject in the frame, well-lit, and in focus. It cannot be a driver’s license photo or other printed photograph.

3. Get a vehicle

The vehicle intended for the Uber work should be in excellent working and physical condition, so that it meets Uber standards in Kenya. The vehicle will be able to receive uberX and uberCHAPCHAP trips.

Vehicle requirements

Model year 2012 and above

4-door car

Your paperwork

Motor vehicle registration book

PSV insurance

Vehicle inspection report

Business permit

Partner National ID

The vehicle must be in the list of eligible vehicles required by Uber

4. Activate your account

Upon completion of all of the above steps, the interested driver is now able to activate their account and begin trips.