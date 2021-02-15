Shares

Kenyan actor George Kagwe and British spoken-word artist George the Poet and other poets, authors, writers and artists have come together to create messages to help spread love and optimism in challenging times.

Fifteen original and positive stories of love, friendship, community, work, hope and family were commissioned on behalf of Nokia phones. These stories have been created and designed to be shared with loved ones as short moving stories.

George the Poet’s original Short Moving Story (SMS) about the value of community

My community is my thinking space, my breathing space,

I could never fully leave this place. To

All of the children – especially you.

We’re connected by spirit; my lyrics won’t ever leave you. Just the thought of missing out on everyone’s lives makes me

Cherish every sunset, and every sunrise.

George Kagwe’s original Short Moving Story (SMS) about the value of hope

We’ve navigated through the storm

Settling into this new norm

Even if we struggle through it all

One thing’s for sure, we will never fall.

It comes after a tumultuous year in which people worldwide learnt to slow down and find new ways to stay in touch with their lives and loved ones by using their phones. The artists designed messages of hope to give people a way to connect and inspire each other. The stories are all available to read, download or share for free and form part of an effort to spread hope and positivity.

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Nokia phones said, “We take pride in creating Nokia phones that are trusted, secure and built to last because it gives our customers peace of mind, which allows them to go off and enjoy the more positive things in life.”

Critically acclaimed poet, podcaster and spoken word artist George the Poet said, “Sometimes a few words can make all the difference. We’ve all experienced how some days can feel flat and endless, especially as we can’t see our friends and family. Like the new Nokia 5.4, I hope that my poems help you stay connected and in touch with your loved ones, until we can all be together again.”

The Panel of Positivity includes

Multi-award winning George the Poet, an author, rapper, spoken word performer who opened the Royal wedding with a poem about Union in 2018. James McInerney (UK) whose Poetry Project first put positive messages across the London Underground network in 2018. India’s Ruskin Bond, winner of Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 always tries to strike a positive note when writing for children. George Kagwe (Kenya) is an actor, content creator and comedian from Nairobi. Alina Balashova (Russia) – Snowboarder and outdoor enthusiast who believes in no bad days, and keeping active to stay positive. Juan Pablo Gaviria (Bogotá, Colombia) an author, influencer, conferencist and coach who defines himself as a Happiness Manager.

The Short Moving Stories are part of a wider ongoing initiative to recognize Nokia phones which are trusted, secure and built to last. The idea taps into its roots as Nokia phones were developed in Finland, allegedly the happiest country in the world, in a bid to spread joy and positivity across the world.