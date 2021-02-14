Shares

This Valentine’s, Toyota Kenya presents to you the Corolla Cross, a status symbol that combines the key elements of an SUV; strength and functionality. The Corolla Cross goes for Ksh. 4.5 million and you are guaranteed it gives you and your loved one’s value for your money with great comfort, love, and a sense of belonging.

The Corolla Cross offers a 1.8-liter engine with a CVT transmission. The car is economical when it comes to fuel consumption, offering long rides with less fuel. With the current economic situation globally, it is lenient and friendly to the pockets.

The car uses a new torsion-beam suspension design that has been developed to offer a stable, cushioned ride and can achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness.

Corolla Cross has five seats inside and promised a more significant headroom for the rear passengers. Since the car featured the same wheelbase as the C-HR, the legroom was the same.

For the instrument panel, the Corolla Cross took more elements from the regular compact sibling. A floating-type infotainment unit was installed on top of the center stack. The instrument cluster featured the same analog dials as the Corolla.

To make it even easier for customer experience, we have partnered with various banks to offer up to 95% financing.

If you are looking for a car that is meant for the Kenyan road and a master of the rough terrain, then Corolla Cross is your plug. In addition to owning the car, you can also walk away with free fuel worth Ksh. 50,000 from Total.

Toyota Corolla Cross specifications

Engine: Displacement (cc) : 1798

Fuel System : Direct injection

Fuel type : Petrol

Dimensions: Dimensions (Lxwxh) in mm : 4460 x 1825 x 1620

Ground clearance (mm) : 161

Wheelbase (mm) : 2640

Transmission

Gearbox : Automatic CVT

Weight/capacities: Curb weight (kg) : 1395

Fuel tank capacity (L) : 47

Warranty: Manufacturer Warranty : 3 years / 100 000 Km

Retail Network : Toyota