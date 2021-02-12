Shares

The Golden Globe nominees were announced earlier this month, celebrating the best in TV and film, as voted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts when the awards take place on Sunday, 28 February 2021.

Among the nominated productions, are available on Showmax and they are below;

1. THE UNDOING

Nominations: Best Limited Series or TV Movie, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Hugh Grant), and Best Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland)

The Undoing stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge) as therapist Grace Fraser, whose idyllic existence is shattered by a violent death and a very public scandal. With her husband Jonathan (Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal) missing, Grace must face a chain of terrible revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son (Critics’ Choice nominee Noah Jupe from Ford v Ferrari, and A Quiet Place).

Based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is created by multiple-Emmy winner David E Kelley, the man behind Big Little Lies, Picket Fences and all your favourite legal dramas, from L.A. Law to Ally McBeal, The Practice to Boston Legal. Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, In A Better World) directs, with Academy Award Honorary winner and Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland (Trust, The Hunger Games), Golden Globe nominee Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story, The Girl on the Train) and Eswatini-born Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) co-starring.

The Undoing’s four Golden Globe nominations build on its three Critics’ Choice nominations last month, for Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Grant), and Best Supporting Actor (Sutherland).

2. LOVECRAFT COUNTRY S1

Nominations: Best Drama Series

In the 1950s, Atticus, a young African-American, sets out on a road trip with his friend and uncle to find his missing father. This catapults the three into a struggle for survival against the dual terrors of Jim Crow-era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a paperback written by pulpy horror author HP Lovecraft.

Based on the cult novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country is a collaboration between Misha Green (creator of Underground, named Best New Cable/New Media Show of 2016 by the African-American Film Critics Association) and Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out), executive produced by JJ Abrams (Star Wars, Star Trek, Lost, Super 8, Westworld).

The fantastic cast includes Black Reel nominee Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods), Teen Choice nominee Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Friday Night Lights), four-time Emmy nominee Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us, The Night Of), Golden Globe nominee Courtney B Vance (The People Vs OJ Simpson, Law & Order), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon), and Nigerian BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku (Luther, The End of the F*ing World, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

Lovecraft Country’s Best Drama nomination builds on its five Critics’ Choice nominations last month, for Best Drama, Best Actor (Majors), Best Actress (Smollett), Best Supporting Actor (Williams), and Best Supporting Actress (Mosaku). Lovecraft Country also won Best Horror series and Best Actress (Jurnee, Smollett) at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards, given to genre content, where it was nominated for Best Actor (Majors and Williams), Best Actress (Mosaku) and Best Villain (Lee).

3. THE COMEY RULE

Nominations: Best Actor: Limited Series or TV Movie (Jeff Daniels) & Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson).

Emmy winners Jeff Daniels ((The Newsroom) and Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges) star as former FBI director James Comey and former president Donald J. Trump in this four-part series about two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course. Also look out for Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession) as acting attorney general Sally Yates.

Based on Comey’s autobiography A Higher Loyalty, The Comey Rule is written and directed by Billy Ray, who was nominated for an Oscar for his script for Captain Phillips and also wrote the box office phenomenon The Hunger Games.

4. I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Nominations: Best Actor: Limited Series or TV Movie (Mark Ruffalo)

Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Avengers) won his first acting Emmy: Best Actor in a Limited Series for his dual role in HBO’s I Know This Much is True, beating off the likes of Hugh Jackman in Bad Education and Jeremy Irons in Watchmen. Last month, Ruffalo was also nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Based on the Wally Lamb bestseller about how you don’t just give up on the people you love, I Know this Much is True follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick Birdsey and his brother Thomas, a paranoid schizophrenic, both played by Mark, who lost 20 pounds to play Dominic, then gained that back and put another 20 pounds on to play Thomas.

I Know This Much Is True, which has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, also stars Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Emmy nominees Kathryn Hahn (Mrs Fletcher, Transparent) and Rob Huebel (Transparent), Golden Globe nominee Archie Panjabi (Run, The Good Wife), and Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers).

5. THE GOOD LORD BIRD

Nominations: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Ethan Hawke)

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise, Boyhood) stars in The Good Lord Bird as militant slavery abolitionist John Brown, who is credited with instigating the American Civil War.

The seven-part series is told from the point of view of Henry Onion Shackleford, an enslaved boy who joins Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers. Onion is played by rising star Joshua Caleb Johnson, who co-stars along with Grammy winner Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting, Hamilton), Critics Choice winner Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), and Emmy winner Keith David (Community). The seven-part series is executive produced by Hawke, triple Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Blackkklansman, Get Out) and James McBride, who penned the National Book Award-winning novel it’s based on.

Hawke’s Best Actor nomination follows his snub from the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards last month, where The Good Lord Bird was instead nominated for Best Supporting Actor for both Diggs and Johnson.

6. PERRY MASON S1

Nominations: Best Actor: Drama Series (Matthew Rhys)

It’s 1932, and despite the Great Depression, LA is booming. But when the kidnapping case of the decade comes knocking on down-and-out detective Perry Mason’s door, his relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and, just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason reboots the award-winning 1950s-60s series based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s detective stories. Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Rhys (Brothers & Sisters, The Americans, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is Perry Mason. Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and Oscar nominee John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun) co-star.

Rhys’ Best Actor nomination builds on his nomination in the same category last month for the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Perry Mason is also up for Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor (Lithgow).

7. BLACK MONDAY S2

Nominations: Best Actor: Musical or Comedy Series (Don Cheadle)

Set in 1987, Black Monday is a comedy about a motley crew of ambitious underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history.

Cheadle’s nomination for his performance as the high-rolling Mo builds on 2019 and 2020 Emmy nominations and two Black Reel Awards. Regina Hall (Girls Trip, The Hate You Give) was also nominated for two Black Reel Awards, while Andrew Rannells was nominated as Best Supporting Actor: Comedy by The Critics’ Choice Awards last month.

Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (The Boys) executive produce (alongside Cheadle) and also directed The pilot. The comedy has been renewed for a third season.

8. RAMY S2

Nominations: Best Actor: Musical or Comedy Series (Ramy Youssef)

Ramy Hassan (stand up comedian Ramy Youssef) is a first generation Egyptian-American millennial in suburban New Jersey grappling with how to be a good Muslim in the Tinder era.

His Golden Globe nomination builds on his win at the awards last year, as well as a 2021 Critics Choice nomination and a 2020 Emmy nod. Ramy was also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy last month, and for a Best Director Emmy last year.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, True Detective) also earned a 2020 Emmy nomination last year as Sheikh Malik. Hiam Abbass (Succession, Blade Runner 2049) co-stars as his mother.

COMING SOON ON SHOWMAX

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which earned Jane Levy a Best Actress: Musical or Comedy nomination at the Golden Globes, is coming to Showmax on 1 March 2021. Levy plays Zoey, a young woman who suddenly gains the ability to hear other people’s innermost thought, in song. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award last month for Best Supporting Actor for Alex Newell (Glee) as Mo.