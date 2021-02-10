Shares

Skyward Express has announced that they have launched flights to the coastal town of Malindi. The carrier will have its inaugural flight today February 10th, 2021. The airline will also operate flights between Malindi and Lamu.

The new flights will be from Nairobi, Wilson Airport to Malindi, Malindi Airport. Skyward Express fares from Nairobi, Wilson Airport to Malindi, Malindi Airport will start from Ksh. 3,950 (including taxes). The airline will also have short flights connecting Malindi and Lamu at Ksh. 2,950.

The flight will depart every day from Skyward’s Wilson airport hub in Nairobi at 14:10 arriving at Malindi Airport at 15:20. From Malindi, it will depart at 17:10 landing at Wilson Airport at 18:20. The flight’s duration will be 1 hour 10 minutes.

The airline will operate the Dash8 q100 aircraft on the Malindi route with a seating capacity of 37 passengers.

The airline flies to Eldoret, Lamu, Lodwar, Mombasa, and Ukunda and with the launch of the new Malindi flight will increase flight options for its customers.

“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for us. It fits within our strategy to enhance the local tourism network and to open up Malindi further to local traffic. We are honoured to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector in Malindi and the neighbouring towns such as Watamu and Mambrui.” said Skyward Express Chairman and CEO Captain Mohamed Abdi.

Captain Mohamed says that the decision to fly to the new destination is strategic. “Malindi is a leading tourism destination, globally acclaimed for its pristine beaches and unique cultural sites. By flying to Malindi, Skyward will be hoping to tap the anticipated increase in traffic to Malindi and Watamu that local tourists have been frequenting in the last few months,” said Mohamed.