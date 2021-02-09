Shares

Resolution Insurance has launched an online self-service platform that will allow it’s customers to access its products and services more efficiently. Dubbed Resolution Now, the digital platform will enable the insurer to capitalize on the power of technology to remodel its business and way of working to create a transformative customer experience.

Speaking during the launch, Ms. Alice Mwai, Managing Director Resolution Insurance, said, “At Resolution Insurance we promise to give more access to our products and services. We have been making bold moves to remain relevant to our customers with our new offerings and new ways of accessing our services on demand. We are committed to staying true to this promise and that is why we have heavily embraced technology and innovation in developing solutions that will see customers receive quick and prompt customer service.”

The insurer’s Head of Digital and Innovation, Francis Ngari, said that the self-service portal will be customer focused. “We have put in place capabilities and systems to ensure that we continuously optimize on our processes so as to deliver beyond customer expectations and above leading industry standards.”

In its future plans, Resolution Insurance is surveying the market to analyze its customers needs and ensure it remains ahead in a fast-paced environment. Currently, the company is looking to harness big data and venture further into machine learning and Artificial Intelligence for predictive analytics.

Today, Resolution Insurance offers various products including, medical plans, travel plans, liability plans, property covers, motor covers and all other classes of General Insurance in the markets where it operates. It has 10 branches across Kenya namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Meru, Nyeri, Kisii, Nakuru, Kitengela and Thika.