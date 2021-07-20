Shares

Linkham Group, an independent consultancy company has confirmed its acquisition of a majority stake in Resolution Insurance Kenya. This comes after the company announced plans for a buy out of the insurer in February this year.

The acquisition undertaken at undisclosed terms will see Linkham Group invest significant resources to revamp Resolution Insurance Kenya growth plans.

As part of the growth plans, Linkham Group has also confirmed the appointment of Peter Nduati as the new Resolution Insurance Kenya CEO with immediate effect.

Resolution Group has Resolution Insurance Kenya, Resolution Tanzania and Resolution Credit as its subsidiaries.

Peter Nduati is a seasoned entrepreneur who in his new role will bring in business management experience, having previously served as the firm’s founding CEO.

Speaking when he confirmed the corporate developments, Linkham Group CEO Michael Cranfield said, “The Linkham Group confirms that we have completed the acquisition of Resolution Insurance Kenya. As part of the acquisition, we are committing to invest in the business and have consequently appointed Peter Nduati to spearhead management and business growth efforts with immediate effect.”

With the integration of advanced Information Technology systems, Resolution Insurance will enjoy better operating efficiencies with a responsive and improved customer experience.

Linkham Group, headquartered in Mauritius, provides global Insurance Solutions for the Travel, Financial Services and Card payments Industries. The firm controls operating subsidiaries providing specialist services, including Linkham Risk, Linkham Consulting, Linkham Technology, Linkham Claims, Linkham Brokers and Linkham Assistance.

The firm has grown to become a tier-two underwriter offering various products from medical plans, travel plans, liability plans, property covers, motor covers and all other classes of general insurance.