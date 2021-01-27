Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has been named the Best Overall Bank 2020 by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) 2020 customer service survey. It was followed by Family Bank and DTB Bank respectively.

The survey done by the association had over 15,000 respondents, including 455 persons living with disabilities (PWDs), and covered all the 47 Kenyan counties. Only 16% of the survey respondents reported the need to visit their bank branches or contact call centers to transact or obtain customer support.

The bank also emerged Overall Best in Responsiveness and Digital Experience in 2020 in the tier 1 category, followed by DTB Bank and Equity Bank in position three. Meanwhile, Family Bank emerged best in the Tier II category with EcoBank and Prime Bank taking the second and third position respectively. Credit Bank topped in the Tier III category while Sidian and Bank of Africa took the second and third positions, respectively.

Commenting on the Award, Edith Chumba, Standard Chartered Head of Consumer, Private, Business Banking for Kenya and East Africa said, “The award reflects the commitment that the bank has made to continuously evolve and grow with our clients for the long term. While the changes driven by the pandemic have been drastic, financial institutions should take the opportunity to leverage on technology and their resources to create partnerships, products and services that are customized and relevant for consumers. Resilience and agility will be key for financial institutions going forward.”

The Bank launched its digital banking platform in 2019 with more than 70 digitally accessible services to its customers, with its versatility granting the bank opportunity to further scale and introduce other functionalities to enable ease and convenience for customers. Currently, 89% of all retail banking transactions are conducted through non-branch channels and close to 83% of the bank’s clients are utilizing the banks’ mobile application.