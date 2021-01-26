Shares

There is a wide number of convenient ways to pay your Kenya Power electricity bills, from the comfort of your home.

Safaricom Bonga Points

Dial *126# and select Lipa na Bonga Points Select Paybill Enter Business number 888888 for postpaid and 888880 for pre-paid Enter account/meter number Enter amount you want to pay Confirm details of payment Enter M-PESA PIN to complete the payment You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-PESA. You will receive an SMS from Kenya Power with a generated prepaid token valid for your meter. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

How to pay your postpaid & prepaid electricity bill with M-PESA

Select Pay Bill from the M-PESA menu.

2. Enter the Kenya Power business number 888888 for postpaid or 888880 for pre-paid.

3. Enter your Kenya Power account number.

4. Enter the amount you wish to pay which should be between Ksh.100 and Kshs.35,000.

5. Enter your M-PESA PIN.

6. Confirm that all details are correct.

7. M-PESA HAKIKISHA, You will get a notification with the intended recipient’s name e.g. Pay Kenya Power KSh1,000 for Account 0100 xxxx xxxx x Press 1 within 20 seconds to STOP this transaction. To stop a wrong transaction, Enter 1 and press Send within 20 seconds. Pressing Cancel will complete the transaction.

8. You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-PESA.

9. You will receive an SMS from Kenya Power with a generated prepaid token valid for your meter. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

How to buy Kenya Power prepaid tokens via Equitel

Select Eazzy Pay from your Equitel menu Select Pay Bill from Eazzy Pay. Choose the bank account number to pay from e.g.0123456789102 Select business number – Kenya Power Tokens Enter your Kenya Power Prepaid Meter Number (e.g. 37168917674) press OK Enter the amount you wish to pay which should be between Shs. 100 and Shs.500,000. Enter your Equitel PIN and press OK Confirm that all details are correct by pressing 1 OK You will receive a text confirmation of the transaction from Equity bank. Kenya Power will then generate prepaid token valid for your meter and send via SMS. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

Paying your Kenya Power bill with Equitel (Sim Tool Kit)

Select Eazzy Pay from your Equitel menu Select Pay Bill from Eazzy Pay. Choose the bank account number to pay from e.g.0123456789102 Select business number – Kenya Power Bills (Post Paid) Enter your new Kenya Power meter number e.g. 2831172 or 3436980. Enter the amount you wish to pay which should be between Shs.100 and Shs.500,000. Enter your Equitel PIN and press OK Confirm that all details are correct by pressing 1 OK. You will receive a text confirmation of the transaction from Equity bank. Key in the 16 digit number sent to you by Kenya Power on your token device.

Cash payment

All cash payments should be made at Kenya Power authorized pay points which are located within official premises and the paying counters clearly marked CASHIER.

Bill payment through M-Banking

If you are a Co-operative Bank customer, your mobile phone is now an electricity bill payment point. To use the service, one must be registered with the bank for M-Banking service and also one must have registered their Kenya Power account number with the bank.

Any difficulties or technical issues can be reported to Kenya Power Contact Centre: 97771.