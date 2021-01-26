Shares

Always Kenya has announced the addition of a new type of sanitary pad, Always Cotton Protection, into its product portfolio, in a bid to provide variety and meet the needs of its consumers.

The new sanitary pad is 100% organic, unscented and dye free, providing product variety for Kenyan consumers without compromising comfort.

“At Always, the needs of women and girls is our number one priority. After feedback from consumers and extensive research by our product team, we’ve designed the new Cotton Protection collection to respond to our diverse consumers. We appreciate the evolving demands of consumers and have launched an exciting new set of products that we believe can meet customer needs, while keeping comfort and safety a top priority,” said Ivy Kimani, Brand Director, Always East Africa.

The new products bring the growing Always Kenya product portfolio to a total of ten, that is; Always Ultra-Thin (Long and Extra-Thin), Always Maxi Thick (Long and Extra Long), Always Ultra Soft (Long), Always Maxi Soft (Long) Always Platinum (Long and Extra Long), Always Feather Soft, Always DreamZzz Night range for all-night protection and Always Cotton Protection pads.

“We’re also thrilled to launch the new Always Kenya website alongside this expanded product portfolio. We believe the website is a great step in giving our consumers wider access to product information that will allow them to find the right pad for their unique needs,” Ivy Kimani added.