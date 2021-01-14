Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in fuel prices starting from 15th January to 14th February 2021.

The changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows

Super Petrol increases by Ksh. 0.17 per litre

Diesel increases by Ksh. 4.57 per litre

Kerosene increases by Ksh. 3.56 per litre

The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018.

According to EPRA, the increase comes as a result of the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products in the country, and after an increase in petroleum goods, as listed below

Super petrol increased from US$ 318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to US$ 323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020.

Diesel increasing by 13.05% from US$ 293.88 per cubic metre to US$ 332.22 per cubic metre.

Kerosene increasing by 9.27% from US$ 277.27 per cubic metre to US$ 302.97 per cubic metre.

Over the same period, the US Dollar to Kenya Shilling value depreciated by 0.14% from Ksh. 110.36 per US Dollar in November 2020 to Ksh. 110.52 per US Dollar in December 2020.

The increase in the fuel prices is expected cause an increase in transport and an increase in the cost of transit goods across the country.