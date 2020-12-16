Shares

Regulatory technology developer Global Voice Group (GVG) has collaborated with analytic firm Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) in a bid to support analysis of key data to support sustainable development initiatives.

This collaboration will help to promote the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthen GPSDD and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa’s (UNECA) capacity building programme: COVID-19: Data for a Resilient Africa.

“Sustainable development is integral, and even more so on the African continent. All governments are looking to grow their countries’ economies and ensuring better lives for all, but they remain cognisant that it must be done in a systematic manner. We are looking to support this by sharing our expertise in data analytics that will make their data actionable and support decision making while ensuring that policies, resources and technology are deployed in the right place and time so that Africans receive the greatest benefit possible,” said Laurent Sarr, GVG Technical Director.

The initiative, which was officially announced in early 2020 sought more collaboration in the areas of data access, analytics and visualization, training and capacity development, technology and connectivity, and financial resources.

When the global COVID-19 pandemic began, GVG was able to develop their “COVID-19 Tracker”, which is a technical and analytic system that uses mobility data to track and give a better understanding of the disease’s spread trajectories in any given country. The system was made available to governments, response teams and relevant authorities that wanted to make use of it. It was used to great success in Ghana and helped the authorities in their response to the virus.

Claire Melamed, CEO of the GPSDD said “Data has become part of the fabric of our societies and all governments therefore need robust data systems to understand the fundamental needs of their populations…”

With offices in the African countries, Global Voice Group (GVG) has been able to support African governments in using data that is critical in tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.