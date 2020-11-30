Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of East African Breweries Limited (EABL),has announced that its beer brand, Balozi, is now available to customers in a can.

Balozi Beer was launched in Kenya in 2012 and has only been available in the bottle format since then. It is famously known as the beer ya mwananchi due to its price and like WhiteCap Lager, it has no added sugar.

The canned Balozi Lager will come in a 500ML can and features a look adapted from its original bottle. With the launch of new can design, the beer is still the same and will be available at a recommended retail price (RRP) at Ksh. 170 across in retail channels and on e-Commerce platforms. The bottled version goes for a recommended retail price of Ksh. 150.

According to KBL, this innovation will also serve as a welcome refresh going into the festive season that will provide some excitement for long-time consumers of Balozi Lager as well as provide a unique opportunity for a new generation of beer drinkers.

Commenting on the new can, Catherine W. Ndungu, Marketing Manager of Emerging Beers at KBL, said, “This launch is a clear indication that we indeed do listen to our consumers, and that we put great consideration into what they need. The brand new can is not only beautiful, but also offers consumers unprecedented convenience, especially these trying times where in-home consumption is on the rise. The can also offers the consumers choice across formats: they can choose between the bottle and the can.”

The move to can the beer is a great idea and will be welcomed by customers who would like to enjoy the beer in their homes or in outdoor environments such as picnics and events. The timing is great especially in these COVID-19 times when most people are enjoying their favourite beer brands at home. It also makes it easier to order for delivery and storage at home during these times as well.

The new canned Balozi Beer joined other canned EABL beers that include WhiteCap Lager, Pilsner, Guinness and Tusker.