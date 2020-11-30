Shares

The Indian community has had a significant influence in the country since their arrival in the 50s. From big businesses to a vibrant culture, this community has really made its mark in the country. In fact, during a public address, the then acting Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i declared Indians as the 44th tribe in Kenya on behalf of the president. Apart from their industrious contribution, they’ve also introduced us to their delicious food.

Indian food has gradually grown in popularity in the city thank to the large Indian community and curious foodies. As such, more restaurants specializing in Indian cuisine have set up shop in the city. They offer a relaxed ambiance and authentically-prepared Indian food from various parts of the continent.

Here are some great places where you can enjoy Indian food in Nairobi.

1. Clay Oven

This international franchise was one of the first Indian restaurants in the country. Located in the heart of Westlands, it offers a serene ambiance away from the hassle and bustle of the city. They also have a wide variety of Indian food including vegetarian options. The restaurant is lauded for its exceptional service and great portions.

2.The Mayura

The beautiful peacock-themed décor gives this restaurant a cozy and elegant ambiance right from when you walk in. They are located in Karen and Westlands. The master chefs maintain similar high quality when preparing their dishes offering an Indian experience in Nairobi. Some of their best food include the Tandoori chicken and mutton korma. However, be aware that you will be charged a VAT tax along with your bill which makes it quite pricey.

3.Haandi Restaurant

Unlike Mayura and Clay Oven, Haandi looks plain and basic from the outside. However, this hidden gem located at The Mall treats its diners to an entertaining spectacle. You can watch the chefs prepare your meals through the glass-fronted kitchens. Similarly, the food is well-presented and tastes just as good. Haandi Restaurant boasts freshly prepared masalas and made to order Indian food.

4.The Tandoori Patio

This patio-style upscale restaurant not only offers a stunning view of the city but also delicious Indian food. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a long day or take a midday detour. They offer a wide variety of Indian cuisine from different parts of the continent. This includes biryanis, Tandoori barbeques, and curries among others.

5. Hashmi Barbeque

Hashmi is another Indian restaurant that has been around for decades. It opened up in 1978 in the heart of the city then moved to Westlands in the 90s. Finally, the restaurant settled at the Diamond Plaza in Parklands. It has maintained its reputation from back in the day for having mouthwatering Indian food. Hashmi is especially known for its unique preparation of African cuisines cooked with Indian spices.

6. Bazaar By Khazanah

Located in Gigiri, this restaurant offers an inviting welcome to its visitors thanks to the striking and vibrant décor. The eclectic wall decoration mimics a street in Delhi hence giving diners a feel of the Indian city. You can enjoy a wide selection of authentic Indian food as well. They are reasonably affordable price considering its location. Have I mentioned there are endless wall murals and art on the wall for diners to admire? It’s important to note that they don’t open on Mondays.

8. Open House Restaurant

Open House is a popular Indian restaurant that has grown from humble beginnings over the years. It’s located in Westlands and offers excellent quality food with their starters getting high recommendations. Apart from delicious meals, you can also enjoy a homely ambiance and excellent service. If you want to get a table at this restaurant, it’s best to make prior reservations as it’s always packed.