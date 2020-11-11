Shares

Spending all day at home can be stressful even for people who enjoy staying indoors. However, this will be the situation for most of us till a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available. Given the fact that the President has extended the curfew period, Nairobians can forget about partying until sunrise for the rest of the year. This means that we have to look for ways to stay busy indoors.

Here are some fun things you can do to stay busy indoors.

1. Discover New Podcasts

If you’ve run out of things to watch and listen to, try looking for new podcasts. There’s always

something new in the world of podcasts that will captivate your attention. They offer a wide

range of topics from politics to relationships that keep you engaged and take you to a more

interesting place. You won’t even notice the hours go by while listening to podcasts.

2. Take An Online Course

Have you ever wanted an Ivy League certificate from the likes of Yale, Princeton and Harvard

University? Well, you can get one by taking an online class. Most campuses offer short courses

that are accessible to anybody interested in them. Some even offer free courses that are just as

intellectually challenging and a fun experience.

3. Host A Game Night

If you can’t go out to party, then bring the party to you. Hosting a game night is always fun and a good way to pass time while you’re indoors. You can ask your guests to bring their own games so as to make the night more interesting. While hosting a game night or any kind of house party, make sure you observe health regulations so as to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

4. Try Out YouTube Tutorials

Just like podcasts, YouTube offers an endless list of things to watch on the platform. Some of the most popular content are tutorials which are not only entertaining to watch but you can also try out. Whether you want to take up painting, learn a new recipe or improve your makeup game, you can count on YouTube tutorials to sharpen these skills.

5. Start An Indoor Garden

Plants help beautify your indoor space while cleaning the air around you. Therefore, it’s a

rewarding activity to do while indoors. If you’re a beginner, keep it simple. Buy plants that don’t require a lot of maintenance and care. Snake plants and succulents are some of the hardest plants to kill since they grow in low light and don’t need to be watered often.

6. Have A Photoshoot

If you are into photos, a photoshoot will instantly alleviate your mood. It’s a good excuse to get dressed and look good with nowhere to go. You can invite family and friends to make it more enjoyable and memorable. Additionally, you can create a photo booth in your house which will not only make your picture look better but also give you something to do for a few hours.

7. Start A Journal

This will motivate you to do something constructive every day. It’s also a good way to keep

account of what’s happening in your life especially during this pandemic period. If writing about your life doesn’t sound interesting, you can start a gratitude journal where you write things you’re grateful for each day. this will help you have a positive outlook on life even when you’re stuck indoors.

8. Reconnect With An Old Friend

With social media, it’s never been easier to find a long lost friend. This is a great time to re-

activate that Facebook account and track your old friends. Check up on someone you haven’t

spoken to in a while. It’s always interesting to hear what people have been up to for several

years.

9. Play Video Games

Gaming consoles and PCs can be pricey but it’s a worthy investment if you’re a looking for

something to keep you busy indoors. Gaming has become not just a form of entertainment but a way to earn some extra money on the side. You can sharpen your gaming skills and start earning from playing video games.

10. Have A Self-Care Day

A full day of pampering sounds good, right? You don’t have to spend thousands to get a spa

treatment when you can transform your home into a relaxing ambiance. Simply slip into

something more comfortable, play soothing music, dim the lights, light a scented candle and

relax.