Shares

Podcasts are currently one of the main forms of entertainment. They have gained a significant

audience over the last few years due to the fact that offer convenience. This is due to the fact that as people got busier, they had less time to sit in front of a TV or turn on the radio. Also, since podcasts are available on various apps like Spotify, Castbox and SoundCloud, they allow their audience to listen to their favourite topics on the go or even when lounging at home.

However, it can be confusing to navigate the world of podcasts and select the best out of hundreds of thousands. If you’re looking for new podcasts or want to try them out for the first time, here are some great podcasts you should listen to.

1. Unveiling Kenya

Created by Kingwa Kamencu and Moses Sichach, Unveiling Kenya is a fairly new podcast but it

already has great content. The two hosts discuss their opinion on social, cultural and political

issues in Kenya. It goes in-depth on various topics and how they’ve influenced Kenya.

2. Kenyan Voices

This podcast highlights stories about Kenyans living in the country and abroad. The host of

Kenyan Voices, a Texas-based Kenyan, discusses various topics ranging from relationships, and

current issues alongside other Kenyans for all parts of the world.

3. What Is This

This young duo of Pepper Five and Victor host the What Is This podcast which focuses on the

Kenyan music scene. They talk about everything to do with the industry including the struggles

artists go through in the country in an interview format with a guest host.

4. The Fifty Points Club

This is a light-hearted Kenyan podcast where the host and his group of friends engage in banter. They discuss their personal lives and how they’re intertwined with the current issues happening in the country. The result is a 40-minute hilarious podcast.

5. Kenyan Plug

Shiro, the host of Kenyan Plug, talks about her opinionated thoughts about everyday life issues

from toxic traits to money. She doesn’t mince her words and gives her audience a raw depiction of her experiences as a Kenyan living abroad.

6. The Laughter Clinic

The 10-minute podcast is a breath of fresh air and a quick escape from reality. The host shares

short humour-filled snippets about his personal life that many young Kenyans can relate to

including relationships, school life and getting high.

7. It’s Not Just Taxes And Death

Though it’s fairly new, this podcast is a must-listen. The duo Calvin Wanguku and Priscilla

Ng’ethe are well-coordinated offering consistent and high quality episodes discussing a range of topics including mental health, corruption and relationships.

8. Living Truthfully

Living Truthfully is based on the experiences of an African man. Amani Maranga, the host of the podcast, invites different people including professionals to contribute on different topics such as addiction, fatherhood, and love.

9. Randy Radio

This Kenyan based, sex positive podcast aims to break the stigma of talking about sex in the

African culture. The host discusses common issues surrounding the topic from hoe phases to side dudes. He’s sometimes joined by a guest who also offer their opinion in the matter.

10. The Kenyan Wallstreet

The Kenyan Wallstreet is a popular blog that offers insights on business in Africa and the world. Their podcast features interviews with various stakeholders and short discussions of financial matters.

11. Plot?

Alice Kanji and Denzel Maina, the creators of this podcast, describe it as a relatable and hilarious way to get your mind off the stress of the world. The two young adults take a humorous approach to everyday issues.

12. Surviving Nairobi

Surviving Nairobi is literally about two Nairobians in the twenties navigating life in the city.

Though it’s light-hearted and fun, the hosts discuss serious issues most young people in the

country go. Heads up, this podcast is quite explicit.

13. The Chop Down

The Chop Down podcast is hosted by Ephy Saint, a popular Kenyan personality. He chops up

various issues offers his understanding on the topics based on personal experience touching

mainly on unpopular opinions about relationships.

International Podcasts

14. How Did This Get Made

If you’re a fan of movies and are interested in the process of filmmaking, you’ll love this

podcast. It focusses on B movies, dissecting how such horrible movies are made and the thought process behind it.

15. Reply All

This long-running podcast focusses on technology and its impact on daily lives. The hosts talk

about the relationship between people and the internet and how each has an effect on the other. They also answer listeners’ questions on similar topics.

16. Serial

Serial is a True Crime podcast that delves into the world of the criminal system in America. It

discusses real-life cases with interviews from attorneys and convicts. It also features live

courtroom recordings that paint a vivid picture of what goes on in those corridors of justice.

17. Here To Slay

Feminists and authors, Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cotton, created the Here To Slay

podcast to give their two cents on an array of topics touching on politics, pop culture, and more. They normally invite different personalities such as, politicians and celebrities who share their thoughts on the topics as well.

18. Today, Explained

We live in a fast-paced world where we get new information by the minute. As a result, it’s easy to lose track of the important things. This podcast seeks to simplify or break down current events. It highlights the major events happening around the world as the hosts discuss them in detail.

19. The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan is arguably one of the biggest podcasters. The American comedian and sports

commentator uses his skill to create engaging episodes. He offers insight in various issues in pop culture through interviews with his celebrity guests.

20. Crimes Of Passion

Crimes Of Passion will take you through real life cases of murders committed by a loved one.

The hosts narrated in detail the events leading up to the murder and analyze the psychology of both the victim and killer. It’s quite entertaining if you love twisted drama.