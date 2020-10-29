Shares

Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) has today launched $6million warehousing facility for Kenya small businesses.

In under 4 years since its inception ALP has raised $150 million dollars to fulfil its purpose of constructing modern grade A warehouse facilities in East Africa with $50m of this already invested in Kenya. ALP completed their first facility, ALP North in 2019, measuring 540,000square feet this facility is already 75% occupied. The company’s second project, ALP West will measure more than 1million square feet.

The ALP West facility sits on an expansive 49 acres that comprise of seven phases. Phase one, is already 20% pre-leased and is targeting small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking modern storage facilities with a minimum let of 5,300square feet.

ALP is currently in discussion with various local, regional and international companies, who own land in various parts of the Eastern African region to either development or upgrade their warehouses and factories on their behalf, through sale and leaseback options or through a pre-determined lease agreement.

ALP’s CEO, Richard Hough, had this to say, “At ALP, we aim to build high-quality logistics warehouses for our clients to meet their increasing need for greater services and amenities in a mushrooming East Africa urban environment. This is just but the first phase and we remain committed to our purpose to provide affordable and quality warehousing solutions for businesses in Kenya and Eastern Africa.”