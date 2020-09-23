Shares

The Safaricom Foundation has donated medical equipment to five health facilities in Bomet, Trans-Nzoia and Kericho under its Ndoto Zetu initiative.

In Bomet, the Chebangang health center was given new maternity equipment while in Trans-Nzoia, community health volunteers from Chematich received ant-jigger treatment chemicals and Karaus dispensary had their maternity wing equipped. While in Kericho County, Kapsuser and Tebesonik dispensaries who were facing difficulties in attending to expectant mothers due to lack of equipment received maternity beds and baby warmers.

Last month the foundation, through Ndoto Zetu, donated equipment worth KES 5.7 million to 14 health facilities across the country. More recently, the initiative supported six groups in Kwale and Kilifi with economic empowerment projects impacting close to 4,000 people.

Jenifer Segei, Nurse in charge, Kapsuser dispensary, Kericho County, had this to say, “Despite having a flow of at least 60 patients a day, we have been unable to administer to expectant mothers effectively during delivery due to lack of maternal equipment. Most of them had to rely on home births which is risky.”

The Ndoto Zetu initiative is all about supporting Kenyans who are doing extra ordinary things for their communities. How it works is that the Safaricom Foundation asks individual Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that will have a positive impact on their communities. The projects with the most impact are then supported. During the first phase of the initiative last year the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at a cost of KES 30 Million reaching more than 50,000 people.