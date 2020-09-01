Shares

Ericsson has announced that it has launched this year’s edition of the annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA), a global competition for university students.

The competition gives university students around the world the chance to develop new, innovative ideas with support from Ericsson experts.

The theme for the Ericsson Innovation Awards 2020 is Reclaim the future. It centers on addressing current and future climate challenges and focuses primarily on how ICT can provide radical climate change mitigation for consumers and industries alike.

Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, had this to say about the competition.

“Through our research and collaboration with academia and industry partners, we know that digitalization will drive the innovation and opportunities we need to achieve a 1.5-degrees-Celsius future in line with the Paris Agreement. That’s why this year’s Ericsson Innovation Awards will challenge some of the best and brightest students sharing our passion for innovation to demonstrate how technology can support climate action.”

We believe that young people drive innovation and development when it comes to current pressing issues. That’s why, with innovation at the heart of Ericsson, we want to invite young talents to register for Ericsson Innovation Awards 2020.

Who can enter, dates and prizes

Ericsson Innovation Awards is open to students currently enrolled in University. Students from around the world are invited to enter the competition and are encouraged to form diverse teams of two to four members. Teams must register and submit their ideas by September 30, 2020.

This year, 14 teams will advance to the semi-finals, where they will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from Ericsson experts before competing to claim one of three spots in the finals. The three finalist teams will then go on to compete in the Grand Final event (held digitally this year) in December 2020. The winning team will receive a cash prize of EUR 25,000, with a second-place prize of EUR 15,000 and a third-place prize of EUR 5,000.