Tecno has won the championship after competing in the Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation Challenge. This is after the company took part in the Look In Person (LIP) competition at Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) 2020.

The CVPR is an annual conference on computer vision and pattern recognition, which is regarded as one of the most important conferences in its field. The Look Into Person (LIP) international competition ran for the 4th consecutive year by CVPR, focusing on the detailed semantic understanding of the human body which is one of the key topics in the field of computer vision.

Contest judges hailed from the top universities around the world including Carnegie Mellon University, Berkeley, National University of Singapore and more. This competition attracted many top mobile phone manufacturers as well as participants from the world’s best universities such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Taiwan Jiaotong University, ETH Zurich.

Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation, a new category that was added this year, has surprisingly become the most competitive category among the five categories of the competition. It aims to promote and solve the problem of image segmentation of dark complexion portraits in various poses in complex lighting scenes. TECNO managed to achieve first place with the highest Mean IOU of 95.40% due to their algorithms and applied technologies in the field of artificial intelligence for image enhancement.

Winning this prestigious award is a testimony to TECNO’s commitment to continuously innovate on their products both hardware and software.