With the review of curfew hours, daily activities gradually coming back to life. As a response to this, Bolt is scaling-up its service delivery options in a bid to help customers and drivers adjust to the new normal and stay safe.

The company has increased the number of vehicles under its new Bolt Protect category to over 800 cars and moved the category into the first option in the platform. This is as the company seeks to improve its safety measures and strengthen its fight against the spread of the virus. The trips on Bolt Protect do not attract additional base fare and passengers do not pay extra when taking the rides.

They have also scaled up the Bolt for Business Account to provide an affordable and user friendly platform for company rides. This it easier for companies to manage their employees as the country is opening up for business.

Additionally, the company has put measures to ensure contactless delivery on its Bolt Business Delivery platform in a bid to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also continue with the Wheel of Life initiative that seeks to provide access to hospitals for women in labour who might have obstetric emergencies during curfew hours, reducing maternal deaths during COVID -19 pandemic.

Ola Akinnusi, Bolt country manager, Kenya, had this to say, ““We continue to strengthen our safety measures in the fight against Coronavirus and help passengers and drivers adjust to the new normal. We remain cognizant of the severity and the effects of this virus in the economy and continue to look into ways to offer support. The increased number of vehicles on boarded to the Bolt Protect category will offer more, safer and affordable rides to many customers and attracts the same base charges as the regular categories on our platform.”