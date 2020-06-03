Shares

Jambojet the regional budget airline, has announced the introduction of new health and safety measures that are aimed at protecting both crew and passengers from contracting the COVID-19 virus during travel.

The measures include thorough sanitisation of aircrafts with industry approved detergent before and after each flight paying extra attention to all touch prone areas. Also, the aircraft have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

Additionally, temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitizers will be provided at all customer touch points. All passengers and crew will be required to wear facemask throughout the journey and observe social distancing on all queues and at the lounge. The Cabin Crew will assist passengers with opening and closing of the overhead bins to reduce touch.

Jambojet acting CEO, Karanja Ndegwa, had this to say, “We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and customers from the moment they arrive at the airport to the time they land at their destination. Once we resume operations, we will ensure that we continue to follow the set guidelines by the Ministry of Health, WHO, IATA and other relevant bodies. We are encouraging our customers to check-in online on www.jambojet.com to minimise queues at the airport. We have also updated our boarding procedures, where passengers will be boarded by zone starting with those seating at the rear of the cabin.”