Safaricom Foundation donates Ksh. 14.7 million to families affected by ongoing floods

Safaricom Foundation has donated Ksh. 14.7 million worth of donations to families affected by the ongoing floods in Kenya. The telecommunication company has partnered with Kenya Red Cross to support the families affected by the floods.

Close to 105,000 people in Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia counties who have been severely affected will benefit from the donation.

The Foundation has partnered with Kenya Red Cross to distribute kits with basic household essentials, reusable face masks and three months’ supply of sanitary towels. The household essential kit includes Tarpaulins, a Kitchen set, Blankets, Jerricans Sleeping mats, Soap, Mosquito nets and an easy-to-use water disinfectant.

“It is distressing that at a time when we are working towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are faced with a new crisis that has left thousands of people displaced and at risk of contracting not only the Coronavirus but also malaria, pneumonia and other water borne diseases. Therefore, we have partnered with Kenya Red Cross, just as we have done in the past during times of natural disasters, to support them in their endeavors to save those affected by floods,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the floods have displaced at least 34,000 households and there are about 196 camps, largely schools and churches, where the displaced families are staying.

Safaricom is also working with the Kenya Red Cross to send out messages to people living in flood prone counties, asking them to take early precaution. So far SMS early warning alerts have been sent out to over 11 million people in West Kenya, Rift Valley, Coast, North Eastern and Central.

