Coca-Cola Foundation donates Ksh. 10 million in support of health initiatives to combat coronavirus

Shares

The Coca-Cola Foundation and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) have donated Ksh. 10 million in support of various efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya.

The two organizations have donated the money to Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to scale-up its on-going initiatives to provide water, hand sanitation and public awareness in Kibera and Mukuru in Nairobi to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease in these populous communities.

SHOFCO will use the communities in those two areas to provide handwashing stations and creating public awareness. They will also use the funds to enhance hand hygiene and sanitation by providing water, soap and sanitizers to the communities in these areas. Additionally, they will also provide emergency food support to ensure that the most vulnerable families don’t starve as a result of food shortages and price spikes occasioned by the impact of the disease.

“SHOFCO is providing a total of 70 handwashing stations in Kibera and Mukuru, which are located at main entry points and staffed by volunteers who instruct people on how to wash their hands on entering and exiting the slums to keep the virus out. We are also distributing clean water twice a day through trucks to people who have no access in the two communities to support the maintenance of basic hygiene levels at all times,” said Kennedy Odede, founder and CEO SHOFCO

“We are all concerned about everyone impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak in Kenya. The Coca-Cola Foundation and CCBA is keen to support our vulnerable communities to adhere to the required hygiene practices that have been prescribed by the health authorities to beat the spread of the virus. We are also concerned about the welfare of the most vulnerable and we are glad that SHOFCO will use some of the support to provide food, soap, water and sanitizers,” said Xavier Selga, CCBA Managing Director.

SHOFCO will also upscale its community outreach efforts using volunteers and community health workers to conduct door-to-door awareness, distribute illustrated Kiswahili information pamphlets and identify anyone with possible symptoms for referral to the Ministry of Health for quarantine and testing. Screening will also continue at SHOFCO’s clinics.

The support is part of Coca-Cola’s global efforts to help control the spread of COVID-19 with Kenya being among the 13 African countries in East and Central Africa receiving donations.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) is a grassroots movement that catalyzes large-scale transformation in urban slums by providing critical services for all, community advocacy platforms, and education and leadership development for women and girls.

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world.