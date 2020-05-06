Bolt launches courier services in the Kenyan market

Shares

Bolt the on-demand ride hailing app, has launched a courier service dubbed “Bolt Business Delivery”. It will work by connecting businesses with couriers on the Bolt platform. The service will enable vendors to be able to deliver products to their customers affordably within hours or the same day.

The service has a simple, easy-to-use web interface whereby vendors are able to upload deliveries in batches via CSV or enter them manually using a simple form. Orders can be set to be picked up immediately or scheduled to be collected within 48 hours. When adding orders, vendors will receive a price estimate. Once they confirm request delivery, Bolt will then dispatch a courier to collect the order at the specified time.

A real-time tracking feature will ensure that both vendors and customers are fully updated on the progress of the order. Vendors will receive a live status update on the web app and the end- customer will get an SMS notification that their delivery is on the way, the estimated time of arrival and the courier’s contact details.

In a bid to maintain Social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, contactless delivery is mandatory for all Bolt Business Delivery orders to help prevent the spread of the virus from person to person. The vendors will have to specify a location in the app where the courier can leave the package and they will never be in direct contact with the receiver.

Ola Akinnusi, Bolt Country Manager, had this to say, “We launched Bolt Business Delivery to leverage our experience in operations and logistics and make use of our technology and the large network of drivers we have across Kenya during a time when a lot of people are forced to stay at home. The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products among others. Any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns and handle multiple drop-offs.”