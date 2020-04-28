Bolt launches “Bolt Protect” to safeguard drivers and passengers against the Corona Virus

Shares

Bolt an on-demand ride hailing app has introduced a new ride type on its platform dubbed “Bolt Protect”. This is meant to protect passengers and drivers against the spread of the Corona Virus.

Vehicles under this new category will be fitted with protective plastic film of nylon installed between the passenger and driver seats acting as a precautionary barrier that limits the airflows between the driver and passengers thus reduces the possibility of the virus spreading through droplets expelled by sneezes or coughs from an infected person.

The new ride-type also puts in place additional measures including proper ventilation of the cars throughout the trips as well as regular cleaning of the door handles and the backseat area after every completed trip.

Bolt Protect is currently available to Bolt customers in Nairobi with the plans to expand to more cities soon. Passengers are able to choose the new ride-type when they order a car in the Bolt app and will not pay an extra fare since the new category does not attract an additional base fare. The number of passengers in the new category is also limited to 2 – using the back seat cabin.

Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager, Bolt Kenya had this to say, “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and drivers are always our highest priority. The protective setup of a new Bolt ride-type helps to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through coughs and sneezes. However, this is just one of the precautionary measures, and we strongly advise all our drivers and passengers to act responsibly and continue following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.”