Finnfund invests Ksh. 100 million in e-commerce platform Kasha

Finnfund has announced that it has invested Ksh. 100 million (USD 1 miilion) in e-commerce platform Kasha.

Kasha is an e-commerce platform (kasha.co.ke) that was founded in 2016 in Rwanda and has since expanded to Kenya. The company has served over 55,000 clients, and delivered close to 600 000 products out of which 275 000+ are health products.

The company sells menstrual care products, contraceptives, pharmaceuticals and a range of beauty products via its platform. Customers can order their products on their website or by calling toll free call via 0800721220, on USSD via Dial *308# or by WhatsApp +254 717 501698. The company offers free next day delivery on all orders above Ksh. 1,500 in Kenya.

“We are a very purpose-driven company with a strong focus on our customers. We deliver the products that women actually want and need in a way that is most private and discreet for them”, says Kasha’s CEO Joanna Bichsel. “What drives us is that we can change the way women in emerging markets get their health products. Partnering with Finnfund, we look forward to growing our presence in Rwanda and Kenya as well as expanding to other countries in Africa – and eventually to other parts of the world.”

Finnfund started negotiations with Kasha in February 2020. “We were convinced by their strong mission and at the same time, we see that e-commerce is rapidly growing its share of consumer spending”, says Finnfund’s Investment Manager Johanna Raehalme. “During the investment process, Kasha’s role has become more relevant than ever: At the moment, they are preparing for an active role in protecting people from COVID-19”, says Raehalme.

Kasha’s CEO Joanna Bichsel confirms this: “Kasha is already serving as a safe way to get hand sanitizers, antibacterial soaps, masks, gloves and eventually COVID diagnostic rapid tests. Our content channels also provide access to information on how to protect yourself from the virus. In Rwanda and Kenya, Kasha is supporting the directives of the Ministry of Health, having optimizing Kasha to effectively serve as a channel for the safe delivery of COVID-19 protection related products, information and services”, she says. “Even data around purchases related to the new coronavirus and their demographics or geographic “hot spots” based on various indicators could be shared. Kasha is also part of a technical working group identifying technology solutions to help with the situation.”

Finnfund is committed to investing 105 million euros in businesses that advance gender equality during 2019-2021. The investment in Kasha promotes gender equality by creating access to health-related products as well as creating employment and leaderships opportunities for women.