Equity Afia launches its 13th clinic in Embakasi with a free medical camp

Equity Afia has opened its 13th clinic in Nairobi at the Embakasi Medical Centre, Tassia estate. As part of the launch, the medical centre will hold a free medical camp from 16th March to 31st March 2020 and shall offer select services including diabetes & hypertension screening, BMI measurement, nutrition consultation & counselling, and weight management advice.

Equity Afia was established by Equity Group Foundation (EGF) to respond to the growing need for affordable quality healthcare for all Kenyans. It also provides a platform for alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), who are qualified health professionals to join the franchise and use their health expertise to transform lives and livelihoods of Kenyans through offering affordable, quality and accessible healthcare.

The Equity Afia franchise of clinics is currently operational in Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu and Nakuru Counties and is expected to expand into other areas within Nairobi’s outskirts and across other counties. So far, the clinics are available in Ongata Rongai, Thika, Buruburu, Kayole, Kawangware, Ruiru, Nyeri, Nakuru, Kahawa, Utawala, Kikuyu, Nairobi CBD and now in Embakasi.

David Nyamu, Director Marketing at Equity, had this to say, “At Equity, we are determined to invest in the improvement of the healthcare sector in Kenya. Our Equity Leaders Program has a database of over 350 alumni with training in various areas within the medical field. We hope to tap into this resource in an effort to increase access to quality healthcare services.”