KBL takes the Red Star Experience to Thika

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) recently hosted the Red Star Experience in Thika at Club Blend to provide an opportunity for consumers to taste and experience Red Star Vodka.

Hundreds of party goers filled up Club Blend in Thika to witness Khaligragh Jones and Sailors Gang perform their hit songs Yes Bana and Wamblambez amongst others lined up songs on the night. Sailors gang took the stage early on bringing the packed club to their feet with each hit song better the previous one. This the paved the way for Khaligragh Jones who delivered an electric performance playing hits such as Mazishi, Omolo, Wanjiru na Akinyi, Sondeka, Kasabuny and Rewind, a collabo featuring Sauti Sol.

The Red Star Experience in Thika was part of KBL’s sensitization efforts to showcase their new drink, Red Star Vodka. Red Star Vodka was launched in Eldoret this past December.

Speaking at the event, KBL Innovations Manager, Red Star Vodka, Victoria Mbugua expressed her excitement at the brand’s reception in market hoping for the same vibe would be seen throughout the country “We are delighted to be here in Thika to host a Red Star Party and are amazed by the turn-out during this valentine’s weekend. We have been buoyed by the reception of the new value proposition in the market just two months post- launch. We believe Red Star caters to a market need and provides an exciting new option in the vodka category,” said Ms. Mbugua

Following the launch event in Eldoret and the successful consumer event in Thika, Red Star Vodka plans host several great parties around the country to provide an opportunity for more consumers to taste and experience Red Star Vodka.