Running events that you should take part in 2020

Shares

If you are a running enthusiast, there are various running events that you can take part in Kenya and in other parts of the world.

The running events also feature family elements so you can be able to bring your children along. We have put together a list of running events that we think you would be interested in.

1. Feb 16 – LOVE IN THE AIR Valentine’s Trail Run/MTB

This event will be on 16th February on the Valentine’s Weekend and will include activities such as running, cycling and walking. The distances will include 7.5KM, 14KM and 21KM. It will be at Redhill Dam in Limuru.

Other fun activities include zip lining, boat riding, horse riding, fishing, a kids corner with minders and much more.

To take part you will need to register here https://forms.gle/TCKSpmHKnkhxaHNC6.

Other details:

Assemble at 6.30AM to collect your bibs

Start time: 14KM and 21KM at 7AM and 7.5KM at 7.15AM

Ticket Price: Ksh. 2,000/= per individual (Adults), Ksh. 1,500/= (under 18yrs old)

To buy a ticket, send your payment to Safaricom Mpesa Paybill No.711462 Account Love/Your Name)

You need to register before 6th February 2020 and get a customized bib with your preferred Valentine’s Day name.

2. Feb 21 – RAK Half Marathon – UAE

The 14th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon will be on 21st February in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will include the following activities:

Half marathon – AED 295 (Ksh. 8,076.22

Half marathon relay for teams of 4 – AED 900 (Ksh.24,639.32)

Half marathon relay for teams of 2 – AED 500 (13,688.52)

5Km run – AED 70 (Ksh. 1,916.39)

1Km kids run – AED 50 (Ksh. 1,368.85)

All participants will receive an official Joma T-Shirt with their race pack. Registration closes on 15th February. To register, go here https://www.therakhalfmarathon.com/registration/

3. Feb 22nd – The Mt. Kenya Mountain Running Championship Meru

This event will be on 22nd February and will start at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership. Kit collection will be on 21st February 2020 at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership.

Transport is available from Nairobi to Meru and back at a cost of Kshs. 1,000 per person. Booking for travel is done during the online registration. Register for the run here mtkenyarun.co.ke/register. Accomodation packages are also available here mtkenyarun.co.ke/accommodation.

Here are the activities for the event and their prices:

12 Km Elite Men and Women – Ksh. 2500

12 Km Amateur Men and Women – Ksh. 2000

8 Km Juniors – Boys – Ksh. 2000

6 Km Juniors – Girls – Ksh. 2000

2 Km Senior Race – Ksh. 2000

12 Km Corporate – Ksh. 100,000

The prizes for the event are as follows:

1st Position – Kshs. 500,000 – Elite 12 Km Men & Women

2nd Position – Kshs. 250,000 – Elite 12 Km Men & Women

3rd Position – Kshs. 100,000 – Elite 12 Km Men & Women

4. March 1st – Kilimanjaro Marathon – Moshi TZ

The Kilimanjaro Marathon will be on March 1st in Moshi Tanzania.

The activities on the day include:

Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Full Marathon 42.2km (Minimum age 21)

Starts: 06h:45 am – May be subject to change, please check at registration. Final cut-off after 6hrs, ie 12h:30 pm (midday)

Tigo Half Marathon 21 km: (Minimum age 18)

Starts: 07h:00 am – May be subject to change, please check at registration. Final cut-off 12h:30 pm (midday)

5km Fun Run: (Minimum age 10 or must be accompanied by an adult)

Starts: 07h:30 am – May be subject to change, please check at registration.

The costs for the runs on the day are as follows and you can register here kilimanjaromarathon.com/registration:

Runner Nationality Rates Entry Fee Full Marathon Entry Fee Half Marathon Entry Fee 5KM Fun Run Tanzanian & East African Residents / Work Permit Holders & SADC Members [including SA] EARLY DISCOUNTED RATE 1 Oct 2019 – 14 Jan 2020 $35 $35 US $5 LATE ENTRY RATE 15 Jan 2020 – 16 Feb 2020 $45 $45 US $5

Runner Nationality Rates Entry Fee Full Marathon Entry Fee Half Marathon Entry Fee 5KM Fun Run International Runners EARLY DISCOUNTED RATE 1 Oct 2019 – 14 Jan 2020 $70 $70 US $5 LATE ENTRY RATE 15 Jan 2020 – 16 Feb 2020 $85 $85 US $5

5. March 21 – Savannah Trail Run & MTB

This run will be March 21st in Athi River. Activities on the day will include a trail Run & MTB (Off – Road).

The distances on the day include;

3 kms Nature Walk (guided)

11 kms Run or MTB

24 kms Run or MTB

34 kms Run or MTB

Registration is now open here http://bit.ly/2GhZbOP and the costs are as follows;

Adults – Race registration “ONLY” Ksh. 2,500

Kids – Race registration “ONLY” Ksh. 1,800 (under 18 yrs old)

Adults – Race registration and bus transport return (includes bike transport) Ksh. 3,300

Kids – Race registration and bus transport (includes bike transport) Ksh. 2,600

6. April 1st – Diamond 10K Nairobi Run

This is the inaugural race of the Diamond 10K Series which willtake lace in Nairobi on April 1st. Entry is 18 and over, and participation is open to all, including corporates and persons who use wheelchairs.

Register here diamond10kseries.com and get a Nike T-shirt, Bag and Medal or visit Athletics house and register from there. Registration fee is Ksh. 1000.

There will be prizes for the top competitors in the various categories, which are:

Men & Women

1st Position – Kshs. 200,000

2nd Position – Kshs. 100,000

3rd Position – Kshs. 50,000

4th Position – Kshs. 25,000

5th Position – Kshs. 15,000

6th Position – Kshs. 10,000

7th Position – Kshs. 5,000

8th Position – Kshs. 3,000

9th Position – Kshs. 2,500

10th Position – Kshs. 2,000

Masters i) 45-59yrs (men & women)

1st Position – Kshs. 20,000

2nd Position – Kshs. 10,000

3rd Position – Kshs. 7,500

4th Position – Kshs. 6,500

5th Position – Kshs. 5,500

6th Position – Kshs. 5,000

7th Position – Kshs. 4,000

8th Position – Kshs. 3,000

9th Position – Kshs. 2,000

10th Position – Kshs. 1,500

Masters ii) 60+ yrs (men & women)

1st Position – Kshs. 20,000

2nd Position – Kshs. 10,000

3rd Position – Kshs. 7,500

4th Position – Kshs. 6,500

5th Position – Kshs. 5,500

6th Position – Kshs. 5,000

7th Position – Kshs. 4,000

8th Position – Kshs. 3,000

9th Position – Kshs. 2,000

10th Position – Kshs. 1,500

Wheelchair (men, women)

1st Position – Kshs 75,000

2nd Position – Kshs.50,000

3rd Position – Kshs 25,000

Corporates (team of 10 consisting of at least 3 women)

1st, 2nd and 3rd Position – Kshs. 100,000 each (to donate to a charity of their choice)

7. June 27 – Lewa Safari Marathon and Half Marathon

The 21st Lewa Safari Marathon and Half Marathon will take place at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, on Saturday, June 27th 2020.

There will be three race categories for registration: The Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Kids 5km Fun Run.

You can register here to attend safaricommarathon.com/registration. Corporate teams registration is also available.

The costs for the races are as follows:

Full Marathon 42km – £220 (Ksh. 28,713.76)

Half Marathon 21km – £220 (Ksh. 28,713.76)

Kids Race 5km – £100 (Ksh. 13,051.71)

Spectator Ticket – £120 (Ksh. 15,662.05)

8. August 8 – 2020 Amazing Maasai Marathon

The 2020 Amazing Maasai Marathon will take place on August 8 in Kimanjo, Laikipia (about 70km from Nanyuki). Activities on the day will include 42km, 21km and 10km races.