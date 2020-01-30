Jack Daniel’s launches Tennessee Campus in Kenya to train Kenyan bartenders

Shares

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey has launched the Tennessee Campus in Kenya, which will provide training and mentorship to Kenyan bartenders. This is the first time Tennessee Campus has come to the African continent. It will also see South Africa as the other country simultaneously hosting the initiative alongside Kenya.

The initiative will provide Kenyan bartenders with the opportunity to master their craft through an educative and entrepreneurship initiative that will cover all aspects of the bartending profession known as Tennessee Campus. The Bartender’s Mentorship Program will kickstart in Nairobi from March 2020 onwards.

David Mwangi Mutunga, Jack Daniel’s East Africa Brand Ambassador, will be sharing the Jack Daniel’s process, quality, and craft with the bartending community. He will be sharing tips with the local bartenders on how to best utilize Jack Daniel’s products behind the bar.

The program will be led by internationally renowned bartending advisor Nidal Ramini, who serves as the Head of Advocacy for Jack Daniel’s brands in Europe and Africa. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Nidal has gone from working behind the bar to owning several bars in the United Kingdom and will share his personal insights and knowledge directly. He will be giving local bartenders the chance to define their own path through mentorship.

Through the duration of Tennessee Campus, Kenyan bartenders will receive:

Career and business training.

Platform to connect with industry experts and peers.

Mentorship from Jack Daniel’s Head of Advocacy, Nidal Ramini.

Introduction to Jack Daniel’s by David Mwangi, Jack Daniel’s Brand Ambassador

Opportunity to master their craft and unique style through mixology.

The Jack Daniel’s team will be recruiting local bartenders from 01 February to March. Follow the Jack Daniel’s official social media platforms for more updates and a chance to get registered for the Tennessee Campus event.

The Jack Daniel’s Social Media brand Pages are below;

Brand Pages

Facebook – @JackDanielsKenya

Instagram – @JackdanielsKenya

Brand Ambassador pages

Facebook – @jdeastafricaambassador

Instagram – @jdeastafricaambassador