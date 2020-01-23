Bolt launches feature that allows you to make stops at multiple destinations

Shares

Bolt the ride hailing app has introduced a feature that allows clients to add extra stops to their rides. This will enable a client to make a stop at say a supermarket to do some shopping on the way home or run other errands.

To use the feature, one will be required to tap on the plus sign feature found on the address box to add up to three additional stops while en route to their final destination. The client will be able to see the price upfront for the entire ride including the stops.

Ola Akinnusi, Country manager- Kenya, had this to say, “We continue to offer quality services that suits the needs of our esteemed customers. Our core business is to provide convenient, safe and affordable transportation services to everyone and we are excited to make travel easier and convenient to our customers.”