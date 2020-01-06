Aleph Hospitality opens the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel

Shares

Dubai-based independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality has opened the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel in Nairobi. This is the second such branded hotel in Kenya after Best Western Plus Meridian (formerly Meridian Hotel), which is in the Nairobi CBD.

The new hotel was slated to be launched in mid 2019 but it looks like there were delays which pushed back the launch date to December 2019.

Best Western Plus Westlands hotel features 101 rooms, including spacious Junior Suites with separate living rooms and kitchenettes and a luxurious Penthouse Suite with a private outdoor hot tub.

Best Western Plus Westlands has facilities that include free WiFi, a dedicated meetings floor, a gym and two food and beverage outlets. The food outlets include Craft, an all-day-dining restaurant, bar and coffee shop, and Asiatic, a rooftop bar and lounge.

The new opening marks Aleph Hospitality’s expansion in Kenya. The company has signed management contracts for three hotels currently under development: the Protea Hotel by Marriott in Kisumu; an airport hotel in Nairobi and a property in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Founded in 2015, Aleph Hospitality is a hospitality management company specialising in the operation of hotels and food and beverage outlets across Africa and the Middle East. In Africa, it manages Four Points by Sheraton Monrovia, the 115-room Getfam Hotel in Addis Ababa, Moja Tuu Resort in Zanzibar, Hakuna Majiwe reort in Zanzibar and now Best Western Plus Westlands.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts brand operates over 4,100 hotels and motels worldwide with brands such as Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, and Executive Residency by Best Western. The other hotel under this brand in Kenya is the Executive Residency by Best Western Nairobi on Riverside Drive.